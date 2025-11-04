Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas Exane

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.53.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,889,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $103,142,000 after purchasing an additional 147,231 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 10.2% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 37.4% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 457,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 124,484 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

