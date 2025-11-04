Elyxium Wealth LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF $AIQ

Elyxium Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,162 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,798 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $87,959,000 after purchasing an additional 256,483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 301.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 782,774 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $28,477,000 after purchasing an additional 587,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 750,485 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 226,696 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 637,235 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 311,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 600,833 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $21,858,000 after acquiring an additional 121,639 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.06 and a beta of 1.18.

