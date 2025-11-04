Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hologic stock opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. Hologic has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75.

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,841.52. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,090,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,364,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth $48,283,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 52.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 567,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after buying an additional 196,507 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 487,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 51,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $24,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

