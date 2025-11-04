iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.96.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

