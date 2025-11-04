York Water (YORW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. York Water had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. On average, analysts expect York Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

York Water Stock Performance

Shares of YORW stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. York Water has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

York Water Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of York Water

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 39.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in York Water by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in York Water by 168.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 34,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 208.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 30.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YORW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of York Water in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

