Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (BATS:RTAI)

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of RTAI stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Company Profile

The Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (RTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively selects US municipal bond closed-end funds (CEFs), seeking to provide current income. RTAI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

