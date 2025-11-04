Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (BATS:RTAI)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2025

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of RTAI stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (RTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively selects US municipal bond closed-end funds (CEFs), seeking to provide current income. RTAI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.