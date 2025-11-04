Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

EVF stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $6.30.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

