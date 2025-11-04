Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance
EVF stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $6.30.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
