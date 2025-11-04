Towercrest Capital Management Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,505,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 954,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,835,000 after acquiring an additional 142,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

