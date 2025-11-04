NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $49.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.81 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of NAPCO Security Technologies stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.52. NAPCO Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

