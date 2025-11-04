Marion Wealth Management Invests $514,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VO stock opened at $290.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.69. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

