Towercrest Capital Management Reduces Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF $PCY

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 134,008 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 419,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 56,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PCY stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $22.07.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

