Fullcircle Wealth LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,419 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $144.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.34 and a 12-month high of $181.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

