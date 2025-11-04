SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPNT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

SPNT opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. SiriusPoint has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $874.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.35 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the second quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 187.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 1,737.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 91.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

