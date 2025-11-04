Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 265,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

