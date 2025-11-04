Holistic Financial Partners Has $2.01 Million Position in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Timken comprises 0.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Timken were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Timken by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

NYSE TKR opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.11. Timken Company has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $84.58.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

