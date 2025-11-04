Tapestry (TPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $1.6333 billion for the quarter. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS.Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tapestry Stock Down 3.1%

NYSE TPR opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 168.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.97%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 27.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Tapestry by 3.4% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,247 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.8% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

