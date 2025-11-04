Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys 266 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,540,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,647,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after buying an additional 773,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after buying an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after purchasing an additional 141,196 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 493,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $302.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.11 and its 200-day moving average is $281.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $310.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

