Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,158 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,815 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 1.3% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $237.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $189.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

