Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 19,407 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,407 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 2,034.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of IonQ by 58.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 2.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative net margin of 885.21% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. The company had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of IonQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on IonQ from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 19,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $886,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 532,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,648,150.40. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $443,211.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,266.72. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 131,398 shares of company stock worth $5,665,690 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

