Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,250 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 1.6% in the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Tapestry by 27.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 715 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 120.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Tapestry by 51.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 593 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $118.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 253.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tapestry from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

