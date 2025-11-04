Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Acquired by Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,586,075.95. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,838 shares of company stock worth $15,309,020. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $101.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $810.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

