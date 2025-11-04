Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 1,217,692 Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217,692 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 182.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,159,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,539 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,080,000 after purchasing an additional 294,026 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,779,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after purchasing an additional 705,037 shares in the last quarter. Ramiah Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,616,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,609,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

