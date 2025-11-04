Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,692 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

BATS SPYI opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

