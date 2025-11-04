Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,307 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,307 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.8% of Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,335,000 after buying an additional 2,643,842 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,806,000 after buying an additional 773,953 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,884,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,660,000 after buying an additional 1,624,308 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $81.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

