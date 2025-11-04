Key Financial Inc Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Key Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Key Financial Inc owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,929,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,206,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,481,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,762,000 after buying an additional 1,071,879 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,166,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,326,000 after buying an additional 2,034,138 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,536,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,885,000 after buying an additional 397,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,388,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,244,000 after buying an additional 1,071,568 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.02 and a beta of 0.05.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

