ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 153.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 129.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
ASML Stock Performance
Shares of ASML opened at $1,066.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $930.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $807.27. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,086.11. The company has a market capitalization of $419.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.
ASML Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morningstar downgraded shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,051.60.
About ASML
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
