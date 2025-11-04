Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Acquired by Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $260.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.86. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

