Milestone Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Kroger Co. $KR

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Kroger by 6,840.0% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 10,425.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Argus set a $85.00 price target on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.06.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The business had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

