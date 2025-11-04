Holistic Financial Partners Purchases New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $140.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

