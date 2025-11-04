Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 3,094 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 804,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after buying an additional 61,741 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18,517.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 116,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 115,921 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 419,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period.

FBND stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

