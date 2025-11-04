Connable Office Inc. Takes Position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The company had revenue of $650.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -484.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

