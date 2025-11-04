Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Accenture by 63.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,577 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2,782.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,135 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 23.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $880,960,000 after purchasing an additional 537,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $248.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.71 and a 200-day moving average of $275.73. The company has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,974. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

