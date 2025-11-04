J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $261.32 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $248.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.79 and a 200 day moving average of $258.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $574,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,024,076.30. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,385,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

