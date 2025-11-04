Elyxium Wealth LLC Has $901,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6%

NEE stock opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $170.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

