Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,175 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,217,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,492,000 after buying an additional 4,871,085 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,882,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,841,000 after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,362,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,863 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,697,000 after acquiring an additional 60,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,450,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,005,000 after acquiring an additional 361,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.17. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $106.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

