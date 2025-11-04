Elyxium Wealth LLC Purchases 766 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 900.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 1,885.7% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progressive from $350.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Progressive from $270.00 to $262.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.90.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $203.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.42. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.90 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $325,624.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,934.80. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,767,027.20. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,430,089. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

