J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.43.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8%

MCD opened at $296.09 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.33. The stock has a market cap of $211.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,487 shares of company stock worth $1,395,970. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

