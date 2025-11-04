Brokerages Set Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV) Target Price at $14.00

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2025

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder We-Inn Llc sold 149,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $437,147.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,092,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,628,961.20. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Hennessy sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $56,413.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,173,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,211.45. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Innventure by 937.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,074,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,036 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Innventure during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,621,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innventure by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 380,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 279,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innventure by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Innventure by 899.9% during the 2nd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 143,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 129,321 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innventure Price Performance

INV stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Innventure has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $176.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.15.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.43). Innventure had a negative net margin of 20,429.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million.

About Innventure

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

