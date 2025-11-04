Brokerages Set Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV) Target Price at $14.00

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th.

In other news, major shareholder We-Inn Llc sold 149,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $437,147.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,092,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,628,961.20. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Hennessy sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $56,413.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,173,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,211.45. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Innventure by 937.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,074,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,036 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Innventure during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,621,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innventure by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 380,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 279,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innventure by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Innventure by 899.9% during the 2nd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 143,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 129,321 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INV stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Innventure has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $176.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.15.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.43). Innventure had a negative net margin of 20,429.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million.

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

