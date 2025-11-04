Milestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99,863.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,045,601 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,853 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78,192.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,851,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,637 shares during the last quarter.

JEPQ stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $59.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

