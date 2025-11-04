Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust $FTF Shares Sold by Rareview Capital LLC

Rareview Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the period. Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 893.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a oct 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,186.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

