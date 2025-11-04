Rareview Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust $IQI

Rareview Capital LLC lessened its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,861 shares during the quarter. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust makes up 1.5% of Rareview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 592,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 87,535 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 17,666 shares during the period.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2%

IQI opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $10.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

