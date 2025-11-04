Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

