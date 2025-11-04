Rareview Capital LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. $BWG

Rareview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 382,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 133,608 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 53,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:BWG opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th.

(Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.