NewSquare Capital LLC Has $4.81 Million Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.9%

HYD stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.