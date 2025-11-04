Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 10,042 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,797,000 after purchasing an additional 941,311 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,230,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,024,000 after purchasing an additional 174,417 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,996,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,006,000 after buying an additional 229,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,961,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,040,000 after buying an additional 257,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $69.20.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

