Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 343,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 380,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 97,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.