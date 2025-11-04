NewSquare Capital LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $96.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.69.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

