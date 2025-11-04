Connable Office Inc. Acquires 759 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 282.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Timken by 77.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 39.7% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 price target on Timken and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.91.

Timken Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:TKR opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. Timken Company has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $84.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

