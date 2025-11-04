Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Stock Price Up 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.45 and last traded at GBX 1.45. 894,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,448,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33.

Chesterfield Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Chesterfield Resources alerts:

Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 5th. The company reported GBX (0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Chesterfield Resources

About Chesterfield Resources

In other Chesterfield Resources news, insider Paul Ensor acquired 1,143,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £11,436.73. Insiders have acquired 1,929,089 shares of company stock worth $1,929,089 over the last 90 days. 21.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesterfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesterfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.