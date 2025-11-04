Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 30,099 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in FedEx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $253.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Truist Financial set a $285.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Dbs Bank raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.